GM 'looks much more appealing than Ford' here, trader says of 2021 underdog

Traders are picking favorites in the auto space as the electric vehicle race accelerates.

Between legacy automakers Ford and General Motors, GM appears to have a stronger setup on the charts, Newton Advisors President and founder Mark Newton told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Friday.

Wedbush initiated coverage of GM with an outperform rating on Friday, saying the company stands to benefit from "a renaissance of EV growth in Detroit."

GM is underperforming Ford year to date, up just 40% versus Ford's 64% gain.

"Both of these stocks have had tremendous run-ups over the last 16 months," more than 200% each, Newton said. "However, GM stands out to me as really being the clear favorite between the two."

Referencing a ratio chart of GM's performance relative to Ford's, Newton pointed out that not only is the ratio oversold, but it just reached a key trend line that suggests it's time to buy GM.