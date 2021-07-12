The world must start preparing for the next pandemic, Singapore’s senior minister says

SINGAPORE — The next global pandemic could happen at any time and the world must start preparing for it now, said Singapore's Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

"We don't have the luxury of waiting for Covid to be over before we start preparing for the next pandemic, because the next pandemic can come any time," Tharman told CNBC's Annette Weisbach at the G-20 summit in Italy.

"So we've got to use our current effort to tackle Covid, to also build up the capacities required to head off the next pandemic," he added.

The World Health Organization declared the Covid-19 outbreak a global pandemic in March last year. The coronavirus — which was first detected in China in late-2019 — has infected more than 186 million people and caused at least 4 million deaths worldwide, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University showed.