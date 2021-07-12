U.S. officials meet with Haiti's leaders and police — key suspect arrested in president's assassination

Haitian citizens hold up passports as they gather in front of the US Embassy in Tabarre, Haiti on July 10, 2021, asking for asylum after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise explaining that there is too much insecurity in the country and that they fear for their lives. public.

A delegation of U.S. officials are on the ground in Haiti to assess the political and security situation in the Caribbean nation five days after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, amid new reports that one of the suspected masterminds behind the killing has been arrested.

The White House confirmed Monday that a delegation of officials from the National Security Council as well as from the departments of Homeland Security, State and Justice have met with the interim leaders of Haiti and the national police in response to their requests for assistance with security and the investigation into Moise's murder.

Th U.S. delegation's arrival comes after White House officials told NBC News on Friday the U.S. does not have plans to send troops to protect critical infrastructure, amid reports Haitian officials had requested such assistance. Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said over the weekend that the Defense Department was reviewing the Haitian request for troops, but the U.S. is primarily focused on the investigation.

"I don't know that we're at a point now where we can say definitively that our national security is being put at risk by what's happening there," Kirby told Fox News Sunday. "But, clearly, we value our Haitian partners. We value stability and security in that country."

The U.S. delegation met with Haiti's interim leaders to encourage free and fair elections, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said in a White House press release. U.S. and Haitian officials also reviewed the security of the country's critical infrastructure, Horne said.

"In all their meetings the delegation committed to supporting the Haitian government as it seeks justice in this case and affirmed the United States' support for the people of Haiti in this challenging time," Horne said.