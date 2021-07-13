Asia-Pacific stocks set for mixed start as investors await China's trade data for June

- Futures pointed to a mixed start for stocks in Asia-Pacific.
- China is set to release its trade data for June at 11:00 a.m. HK/SIN on Tuesday.
- Overnight stateside, the major indexes on Wall Street rose to record closing highs.
SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for a mixed start on Tuesday as investors awaited the release of China's trade data for June.
Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,675 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,680. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,569.02.
Meanwhile, shares in Australia looked poised for opening declines. The SPI futures contract sat at 7,272.0, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,333.50.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 126.02 points to 34,996.18 while the S&P 500 gained about 0.35% to 4,384.63. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.21% to 14,733.24.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 92.261 as it struggled to return to levels above 92.7 seen last week.
The Japanese yen traded at 110.32 per dollar, still weaker than levels below 110 seen against the greenback last week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7477, above levels around $0.745 seen yesterday.