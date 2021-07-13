Asia-Pacific stocks set for mixed start as investors await China's trade data for June

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for a mixed start on Tuesday as investors awaited the release of China's trade data for June.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,675 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,680. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,569.02.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia looked poised for opening declines. The SPI futures contract sat at 7,272.0, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,333.50.

On the economic data front, China is set to release its trade data for June at 11:00 a.m. HK/SIN on Tuesday.