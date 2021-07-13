Elon Musk to face second day of questioning in SolarCity trial

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., right, departs from court for the SolarCity trial in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., on Monday, July 12, 2021.

WILMINGTON, Del. — Tesla CEO Elon Musk is heading back to court for a second day, and is likely to be questioned over the financial health of SolarCity in 2016 before Tesla acquired it for $2.6 billion.

The court will resume session at 9:15 a.m. ET.

Shareholders sued Musk, alleging that Tesla's acquisition of the solar energy installer amounted to a bailout, and a deal pushed through by Musk who was a chairman of the board at both businesses concurrently. The shareholders also allege that Musk controlled the board of Tesla, even though he appeared to recuse himself from some deal negotiations concerning SolarCity.

A typically confrontational Musk failed to answer attorneys' questions in a single day at the Delaware Court of Chancery on Monday during his roughly six hours on the stand. The trial is expected to last two weeks.

Depending how long the Tesla CEO takes to complete his testimony on Tuesday, his brother and fellow Tesla board member Kimbal Musk may appear in court on Tuesday afternoon.

If Elon Musk loses the lawsuit, he could have to pay upwards of $2 billion. In this case, known as a shareholder derivative action, the suit is filed by investors on behalf of a corporation, rather than the individuals or funds. If the plaintiffs win, proceeds may go to Tesla and not to the stakeholders who brought the suit.