Estonia's president on why the country is not backing a global minimum corporate tax

A proposal to set a global minimum tax rate for businesses has gained traction as more than 130 countries throw their support behind the plan. But Estonia is holding out, and it's not because it wants to keep taxes low to attract foreign companies. The Biden administration is pushing for a minimum corporate tax of at least 15%. It's aimed at stopping multinational companies from evading higher taxes by moving their profits to so-called "tax havens" such as Ireland, even though their customers or operations may be located elsewhere.

Estonia's corporate income tax rate is already at 20%. "There are no companies in Estonia, currently, which will actually fall under this new proposed regulation," Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid told CNBC's Rosanna Lockwood at the Asia Tech x Singapore summit on Tuesday.

"We are discussing theory. We are not stealing any dollar of tax money from any country globally," she said. She later added that Estonia is "extremely transparent" with its tax board. "We are no tax haven," she said. About 15 countries do not impose a general corporate income tax, according to data by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Washington-based think tank Tax Foundation and consultancy KPMG. Among them are island nations like Bermuda, Cayman Islands and British Virgin Islands — widely referred to as offshore "tax haven" jurisdictions where large companies shift profits to.

More details needed

The president said Estonia needs to have more details about how the global minimum tax will work before backing the the proposal. "We need to see this technical debate about how this tax will exactly work, to see whether our system needs to be adjusted or can continue as it is," she said.