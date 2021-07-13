Laggard FAANG stock has not hit a high since January, and one analyst isn’t betting on a comeback

Netflix is the lone FAANG stock that has not hit a record recently.

The streaming stock is still 8% below its January peak even as Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Alphabet (the FAANG stocks) hit records this month.

But, JPMorgan is backing the name. Analysts on Monday reiterated a bullish view ahead of Netflix's earnings next Tuesday, pointing to positive second-quarter data and an impressive content slate through the rest of the year.

Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, isn't betting on the stock to play catch-up, though.

"Whether it's a FAANG stock, a big high-growth tech stock or if it's a media stock ... we'd rather place our money in those other options whether it be Apple, Amazon or Disney," Wald told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Monday. "The issue is that [Netflix] just has lacked direction for pretty much the entirety of the last year."