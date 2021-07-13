Goldman Sachs is set to report second-quarter earnings – here’s what the Street expects

David Solomon, chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs & Co., speaks during a Bloomberg Television interview at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., on Monday, April 29, 2019.

Goldman Sachs is set to report its second-quarter earnings before the bell on Tuesday.

Here is what Wall Street is anticipating from the bank:

Earnings: $10.24 per share expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv. A year ago, Goldman recorded an EPS of $6.26 (53 cents per share if accounted for costs related to the 1MDB settlement.)

Revenue: $12.17 billion expected, 8% lower than a year ago

Trading Revenue: Fixed Income: $2.31 billion, Equities: $2.32 billion, according to FactSet

Investment Banking: $3.00 billion

Last month, following the strong results of the Federal Reserve's annual stress test, Goldman said it planned on boosting its dividend by 60% to $2 per share, subject to approval from the bank's board.

For its first quarter of 2021, the New York-based bank blew past analysts' expectations with record net profits and revenues on strong performance from the firm's investment banking and trading businesses, thanks to a rise in retail banking fueled by cheap consumer deposits.

Of the six biggest U.S. banks, Goldman gets the largest share of its revenue from Wall Street activities including trading and investment banking.

Shares of Goldman have risen 45% in 2021 on the back of the economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

