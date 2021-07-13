Singapore is launching a $50 million program to advance research on AI and cybersecurity

A cyclist rides before the city skyline at Marina Bay in Singapore.

SINGAPORE — Singapore plans to invest $50 million in a program to support research on AI and cybersecurity for future communications structures, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced on Tuesday.

As part of the Future Communications Research & Development Programme, Singapore plans to set up new communications testbeds in 5G and beyond-5G, support technology development, and build up a local talent pool.

5G refers to the fifth generation of high-speed mobile internet that aims to provide faster data speeds and more bandwidth to carry growing levels of web traffic. Many new technologies, such as self-driving cars, are underpinned by rapid developments and global deployment of 5G networks. For its part, Singapore plans to have full island-wide standalone 5G coverage by 2025.

The program will "support AI and cybersecurity research for next-generation communications infrastructures," Heng said at the Asia Tech x Singapore conference.

It will "support testbeds for innovative pilots, and provide scholarships for those seeking to pursue research in communications."