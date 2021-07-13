A start-up that helps employers hire people across the world is now valued at $1 billion

LONDON — Remote, a start-up that helps firms to employ people in different countries, has been valued by investors at $1 billion in a new $150 million funding round announced Tuesday.

The company's HR platform — which competes with Denver-based Velocity Global and San Francisco's Deel — allows businesses to onboard, pay and work with remote employees and contractors wherever they're based.

Remote, which launched less than two years ago, sets up local legal entities in countries and hires staff through these entities on behalf of its customers. So far, it has set up entities in 50 countries, but it's hoping to have entities in 80 countries by the end of 2021 and the rest of the world by 2022.

Job van der Voort, CEO of Remote, told CNBC ahead of the announcement that the coronavirus pandemic has supercharged the company's growth and made employees realize they don't need to be in a physical office to do their job.

"There's now a mass awareness, a realization, that I don't have to be in the office to do my work," he said.

Employees who are forced to return to the office after the pandemic will look to join companies that have embraced remote working, said van der Voort.