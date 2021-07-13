U.S. considering ways to help Cuban people after protests, State Department says

Cuban Americans demonstrate outside the White House in support of demonstrations taking place in Cuba on July 12, 2021 in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON – The State Department on Tuesday said the U.S. is considering an array of options to help the Cuban people, after thousands of protestors filled the streets this week over frustrations with a crippled economy hit by food and power shortages.

"We are always considering options available to us that would allow us to support the Cuban people, to support their humanitarian needs which are indeed profound, and they are profound because of not anything the United States has done, but from the actions and inactions, mismanagement, corruption of the Cuban regime," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

Price said that in 2020 the U.S. exported more than $175 million worth of goods to Cuba, including food and medicine. He also condemned the Cuban government's forceful attempts to silence peaceful protesters and called on Havana to "release anyone detained for peaceful protest."

Sunday's rare protests, the largest the communist country has seen since the 1990s, come as the government struggles to contain the coronavirus pandemic, pushing the island's fragile health-care system to the brink.