Gender parity on UK company boards is not likely until 2036, research says

LONDON — Gender parity on U.K. company boards has suffered a setback in the wake of the pandemic, with new research saying that it will now take an additional four years before this equality is achieved.

The report, published Wednesday by consultancy The Pipeline, assessed the situation in the FTSE 350, which includes firms listed on the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 — the two main stock indexes in the U.K.

The predicted year for gender parity on executive boards at these publicly-listed U.K. firms has gone up by four years to 2036, according to the research.

"The pandemic provided an opportunity to push forward with meaningful change, but instead we have gone backwards and the prospect for women seeking advancement to the senior echelons of FTSE 350 companies looks as desolate as ever," the firm said in a statement.

The Pipeline's Women Count report showed that companies where at least 50% of their board members were women experienced a profit margin of 21.2%. On the other hand, firms without women on their executive committees saw a drop in profits of 17.5%.

"If companies continue to actively ignore the importance of gender diversity at the top, the U.K. will suffer financially and struggle to bounce back quickly from the pandemic," the consultancy firm said.