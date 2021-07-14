Mad Money

Delta, Apple, Best Buy are some stocks that will benefit from consumer spending rebound, Cramer says

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
  • The corporate earnings season is under way, and CNBC's Jim Cramer thinks the early reports from major banks all have something in common: they indicate consumer spending could soon surge.
  • "I think we're at an inflection point where consumer spending can truly ramp up and ramp to a totally unexpected positive level, especially with millions of parents getting their child tax credit [checks] just this week," he said on "Mad Money."

JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Wells Fargo all beat Wall Street estimates. Bank of America posted better-than-expected earnings, but it came up short on the revenue line.

"Americans are in fabulous financial shape right now, which means we're gonna spend a lot of money when we climb out of our Covid foxholes," he added. "Prepare your portfolio accordingly."

Cramer named the following stocks as his picks to play a potential consumer spending boom:

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Broadcom and Costco.

