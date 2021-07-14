Power outage at Denver International Airport delays flights

A row of United Airlines passenger planes parked at gates at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado.

Denver International Airport reported a power outage on Wednesday, delaying flights.

The airport is a major hub of United Airlines and Frontier Airlines, while Southwest Airlines also has a large operation there.

A spokeswoman for the airport told CNBC that airport is working with Xcel Energy on the issue. The cause wasn't immediately known and Xcel Energy didn't immediately comment.

Travelers should check with their airline for any changes, the airport said in a tweet.

Security screening areas and trains to gates are still operating, the airport spokeswoman said.

An hourslong power outage at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in December 2017 disrupted hundreds of flights at the Delta Air Lines hub.