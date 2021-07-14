Software company SeatGeek boosts NBA ticketing partnerships with Brooklyn Nets deal

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets tries to get past Jrue Holiday #21 of the Milwaukee Bucks defends late in overtime during game seven of the Eastern Conference second round at Barclays Center on June 19, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

The Brooklyn Nets will partner with SeatGeek to sell tickets, the parties announced Wednesday.

SeatGeek is a mobile ticketing company that allows consumers to buy and resell tickets on its platform. It also compares ticket prices with its Deal Score technology, makes revenue on transaction fees, and can earn a percentage of rightsholder ticket prices.

Founded in 2009, SeatGeek is a software as a service company that raised over $290 million and is now valued at approximately $571 million, according to financial data company PitchBook.

SeatGeek's deal with BSE Global, which operates the Nets and Women's National Basketball Association's Liberty franchise, starts in October and provides a brand presence. The company will take over naming rights for the plaza location outside the Barclays Center – located under the arena's Oculus display. It will now be called "SeatGeek Plaza."

Specific details of the agreement were not made available but BSE Global will leverage SeatGeek technology for its ticket sales.

In a statement, BSE Global CEO John Abbamondi said the companies have a "similar DNA" to their approach to live-event ticketing strategies. Sports organizations are adapting to a new environment due to the pandemic, and more leagues and teams are converting to digital-only purchases.

"We see great potential in leveraging SeatGeek's latest technological developments and collaborating with them on ways to enhance the fan experience at Barclays Center," Abbamondi added.