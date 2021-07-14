Wells Fargo profit tops expectations with boost from release of money set aside for loan losses

Wells Fargo on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings and revenue results that topped Wall Street's expectations as it continued to release funds it had set aside during the Covid-19 pandemic to safeguard against widespread loan losses.

Shares of the bank rose 0.5% in premarket trading following the earnings announcement. Here's how the second-quarter compared with Wall Street estimates.

Earnings: $1.38 in earnings per share versus 97 cents a share expected, according to Refinitiv, a sharp reversal from the loss it suffered in the second quarter of 2020.

Revenue: $20.27 billion versus $17.77 billion expected, per Refinitiv estimates, reflecting a 10% increase compared with the same quarter one year ago.

Wells Fargo results were boosted by a $1.6 billion release of its credit loss reserves as consumers' perform better than the bank anticipated amid the pandemic recession. Financial firms have started to release those reserves as the recovery has accelerated in 2021, boosting profits as a result.

Wells also reported a net interest margin — a measure of how much a bank earns from the difference between what it pays on deposits and what it takes in on loans — of 2.02% for the quarter. Analysts were expecting 2.05%, according to FactSet. Persistent low interest rates have continued to weigh on that part of the bank business.

CEO Charlie Scharf said in a press release that demand for the bank's loans remains somewhat muted despite the economic recovery.