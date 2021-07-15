CDC Director Walensky calls Tennessee's decision to cease vaccine outreach to teens 'incredibly disturbing'

Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Dr. Rochelle Walensky testifies during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing to examine the FY 2022 budget request for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on May 19, 2021 in Washington,DC.

The decision made headlines when the state's medical director for vaccine-preventable diseases and immunization programs at the Tennessee Department of Health, Dr. Michelle Fiscus, was fired after she sent a memo to physicians outlining state policy that allows minors to seek medical care without parental approval.

The state's department of health reportedly decided to cease adolescent vaccine outreach for all vaccines, not just for Covid, effectively ending all government communication or education initiatives to teens in the state about vaccines.

"I find this incredibly disturbing. Not only is it disturbing for Covid, but it is disturbing for all vaccine-preventable illnesses," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in an interview Thursday with CBS This Morning.

Department spokesman Bill Christian said in a statement to CNBC that the state hasn't halted its immunization program for children and continues to support "those outreach efforts. Providing information and access are routine public health functions, and that has not changed."

He didn't specifically say whether the state's outreach program itself was halted.

Fiscus said she began to feel the pressure after she highlighted a public document from a state Supreme Court case ruling that allows residents above the age of 14 to seek medical treatment without the consent of a parent "unless the physician believes that the minor is not sufficiently mature to make his or her own health care decisions," according to the ruling.

"I am not a political operative, I am a physician," Fiscus told MSNBC. She said she was told she was "poking the bear" and that she needed to work on her political awareness after publicizing the public document. Republican lawmakers likened the state's adolescent vaccine outreach to peer pressure, she said.

Tennessee has one of the worst Covid vaccination rates in the country, fully immunizing just 38% of its total population, according to CDC data.

"We now have our most hesitant population being rural male conservative whites, who really do hang their hat on this political ideology that Covid-19 isn't real, isn't a threat, or that getting the vaccine somehow props up the left-wing part of our political system," she told MSNBC.

The state and others with low vaccination rates are starting to see cases climb as the delta variant takes hold in the U.S.

"This is something that we anticipated ... that we would see in areas of high vaccination, low case rates, and now we see in areas of low vaccination, high case rates," Walensky said.

Walensky said a spike in infections could come in the next few months but that if more people get vaccinated now, the nation can "prevent what could happen in the fall."

