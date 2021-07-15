Chinese ride hailing rivals look to take advantage of Didi’s troubles

A navigation map on the app of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi is seen on a mobile phone in front of the app logo displayed in this illustration picture taken July 1, 2021.

GUANGZHOU, China — Rivals to Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi are trying to eat away at the company's market share as it faces a crackdown from regulators.

Days after Didi's initial public offering earlier this month, Chinese regulators opened a cybersecurity review into the company.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) also ordered app stores in China to remove Didi from download, alleging the company had illegally collected users' personal data. No new users are able to sign up.

Last week, authorities ordered a further 25 apps operated by Didi to be removed from app stores.

Didi's regulatory problems have left the door open for competitors to chip away at the company's roughly 90% market share.