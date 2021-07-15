European markets set for somber open as investors digest Powell comments

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open lower on Thursday, as investors digest inflation data from the U.S. and U.K. released yesterday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's comments and look ahead to more earnings and jobs data.

London's FTSE is seen opening 11 points lower at 7,087, Germany's DAX 18 points lower at 15,773, France's CAC 40 down 14 points at 6,545 and Italy's FTSE MIB 62 points lower at 25,007, according to IG.

The lull for European markets comes after hotter-than-expected U.S. and U.K. inflation figures were published Wednesday and comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

In testimony to the House Committee on Financial Services, Powell sought to quell investors' fears about a rollback of the central bank's easy policies anytime soon, even in the face of inflation. Powell said the economy is "a ways off" from where it needs to be for the central bank to change policy.