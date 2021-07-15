Fed up with being cursed out and attacked, flight attendants speak out about unruly passengers

They've been cursed out, grabbed and even punched in the head.

Flight attendants are now speaking out publicly about the stress of managing increasingly unruly passengers at 35,000 feet, a job that's gotten more difficult in recent months as passengers return to the skies after months of lockdowns.

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced flight attendants to enforce federal rules requiring masks on planes, a mandate that's touched a political nerve for many Americans and led to a rise in bad behavior onboard.

"It's definitely out of control," said flight attendant Matthew Cook, one of two flight attendants who agreed to speak to CNBC on the record as long as their employer wasn't identified. "I have apprehensions [about] going to work every day. I have a lot of anxiety."

Most flight attendants have kept quiet about the rise of unruly passengers out of fear of retaliation by their employers.

"Absolutely, our jobs are getting harder," said Mitra Amirzadeh, a flight attendant who also works for a major airline. "We had a gate agent that was punched in the head so bad, so severely, that she had to go to the hospital and ended up with a knot the size of an orange ... on top of her forehead."