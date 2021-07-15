Rupert Murdoch-funded Fox Corp. PAC contributes to Democrat Joe Manchin's campaign

A political action committee for Fox News' parent company donated money to moderate Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin's reelection campaign, a new filing shows.

The Fox Corp. PAC, which is funded in part by conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch, gave $1,500 to Manchin's 2024 reelection campaign in June, according to a disclosure to the Federal Election Commission. The campaign raised just over $1.4 million in the second quarter.

It would mark the first time Manchin has received a donation from the Fox Corp. PAC, according to a CNBC review of FEC records and data from the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics.

The disclosure comes as Manchin, who represents the deep-red state of West Virginia, faces pressure from conservative voices on Fox News and elsewhere to obstruct and limit President Joe Biden and Democratic leaders' ambitious and expensive agenda.

Manchin is a pivotal vote in the Senate, where Democrats have a thin majority by virtue of Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreaking vote. The donation from Fox Corp. came the same month that Manchin wrote an op-ed to describe his opposition to eliminating the filibuster and to the Democrats' For the People Act voting rights bill.