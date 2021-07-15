Jim Cramer says flood of IPOs is weighing on stock prices

Investors can expect to see stocks remain under pressure as long as the market is flooded with new public offerings, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday.

"Many stocks are getting hit here because there's not enough cash to buy all the junk that's been created of late," the "Mad Money" host said. "Stocks are going down because, just like the merchandise in a store, there's just too much inventory so it's being marked down. The speculative ones are always the first to go."

As the second half of 2021 plays out, Wall Street is digesting a long list of initial public offerings that came in the first six months of the year. The first half saw more than 210 IPOs raise more than $70 billion. June was the busiest single month for the IPO business in almost 21 years.

The IPO market has virtually detached the bond market, typically a predictor of the broader economy, from the stock market, Cramer said. If the IPO glut continues, stocks will continue to decline under their own weight, he said.

"If we get a respite from new underwritings and the earnings continue to be good, then I remain a bull, but you've got to stop the new supply," Cramer said. "Stocks are going down because people need to sell. They don't want to lose money."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed almost 54 points, or 0.15%, to close at 34,987.02 Thursday.

The S&P 500 slid 0.3% while the Nasdaq Composite declined for the third-straight session.