Lebanon's army needs $100 million immediately for soldiers' basic needs, general says

Soldiers patrol streets as protesters block roads during a protest demanding "recovery government" as part of a 24-hour general strike against economical crisis and high cost of living in Beirut, Lebanon on June 17, 2021.

Lebanon's armed forces need an immediate $100 million to cover its soldiers' basic needs, a general told CNBC, as a currency crisis pushes their salaries below the poverty line.

His comments come as the country's military tries to avoid collapse.

"Without the morale and the motivation of our soldiers, it's going to impact negatively the mission," Brig. Gen. Youssef Haddad told CNBC. "If the army collapses, Lebanon will be lost."

He said that by September, the army will be in a "critical condition."

The Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) pay the equivalent of $84 dollars per month to enlisted soldiers based on the exchange rate of 15,500 Lebanese pounds per U.S. dollar.

With the currency now approaching 20,000 LBP to the dollar on the black market, that salary now places the average soldier below the poverty line.

Haddad said each soldier needs "an additional bonus to help him cover his basic needs on a monthly basis for 12 months" — which should total around $90 million to $100 million, he said.