Mark Wahlberg-backed F45 pops on IPO day. The actor says the workouts have incredible energy

Global fitness company F45 Training, backed by actor Mark Wahlberg, made its stock market debut Thursday.

Under the ticker symbol FXLV, it started trading on the New York Stock Exchange and went as high as $17.75 per share on its first day for a $1.6 billion market cap. The initial public offering of 20.3 million shares was priced Wednesday evening in the middle of the expected range at $16 per share. The company raised $325 million. In afternoon trading, the stock drifted back toward its offering price.

Before the stock opened, Wahlberg, known for his physique and his intense early morning workouts, told CNBC from the floor of the NYSE why he likes the company's approach so much.

"Die-hard fitness enthusiasts who don't have the schedule, got to do it in the middle of the night or first thing in the morning, don't want to get on a bike. That's fine. But eventually that becomes, stagnant and boring," Wahlberg said. "You want to be in there with the energy of people working out with you, alongside you, inspiring you, pushing you and supporting you." He added, "The energy is absolutely incredible."

Founded in 2013 in Australia, F45 Training offers what it calls functional 45-minute studio and home workouts for people across all fitness levels. It has new workouts each day, inspired by a database of over 3,900 high-intensity interval training exercises consisting of both cardio and resistance.

The company currently has 1,555 studios and 2,801 franchises across 63 countries, and aims to ultimately have more than 23,000 studios worldwide.

"People at any level of fitness can come in and do the workout, and I had never seen that before," Wahlberg said on "Squawk Box." "Somebody who's clearly in the beginning of their fitness journey working out with somebody who is an elite athlete, and being able to do the same exercises, where they're modified, never the same exercise twice. It's absolutely fantastic."