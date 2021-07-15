Photos show South Africa riots in the wake Jacob Zuma arrest

A man walks past a graffiti with the words "Free Zuma" as the country deploys army to quell unrest linked to the jailing of former South African President Jacob Zuma, in Vosloorus, South Africa, July 14, 2021.

Protests erupted in South Africa last week after former President Jacob Zuma handed himself in to police to serve a 15-month jail term for contempt of court.



The government is now preparing to deploy more troops to tackle widespread riots and looting concentrated in the densely-populated Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces, with 72 people now dead and more than 1,200 arrested, according to a police statement.

Experts have suggested that while the former leader's arrest was the trigger for civil unrest, underlying issues such as "rampant unemployment, widespread inequality and discontent with Covid-19 related restrictions are the powder keg."