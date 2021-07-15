Photos show South Africa riots in the wake Jacob Zuma arrest

Key Points
A man walks past a graffiti with the words "Free Zuma" as the country deploys army to quell unrest linked to the jailing of former South African President Jacob Zuma, in Vosloorus, South Africa, July 14, 2021.
Siphiwe Sibeko | Reuters
Protests erupted in South Africa last week after former President Jacob Zuma handed himself in to police to serve a 15-month jail term for contempt of court.
The government is now preparing to deploy more troops to tackle widespread riots and looting concentrated in the densely-populated Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces, with 72 people now dead and more than 1,200 arrested, according to a police statement.
Experts have suggested that while the former leader's arrest was the trigger for civil unrest, underlying issues such as "rampant unemployment, widespread inequality and discontent with Covid-19 related restrictions are the powder keg."
A man carries a fridge on his head that was looted from the Lotsoho Mall in Katlehong township
A man carries a fridge on his head that was looted from the Lotsoho Mall in Katlehong township, East of Johannesburg, on July 12, 2021.
Phill Magakoe | AFP | Getty Images
Smoke rises from a Makro building set on fire overnight in Umhlanga, north of Durban
Smoke rises from a Makro building set on fire overnight in Umhlanga, north of Durban, on July 13, 2021 as several shops, businesses and infrastructure are damaged in the city, following four nights of continued violence and looting sparked by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma.
Rajesh Jantilal | AFP | Getty Images
Looters take away few items left to grab in a vandalised mall in Vosloorus
Looters take away few items left to grab in a vandalised mall in Vosloorus, on July 14, 2021.
Marco Longari | AFP | Getty Images
A fire engulfs Campsdrift Park, which houses Makro and China Mall, following protests that have widened into looting in Pietermaritzburg
A fire engulfs Campsdrift Park, which houses Makro and China Mall, following protests that have widened into looting in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa July 13, 2021, in this screen grab taken from a video obtained from social media.
Sibonelo Zungu | Reuters
Religious leaders carrying South African flags walk near a looted shopping mall
Religious leaders carrying South African flags walk near a looted shopping mall as the country deploys army to quell unrest linked to the jailing of former South African President Jacob Zuma, in Vosloorus, South Africa, July 14, 2021.
Siphiwe Sibeko | Reuters
A Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer walks between burnt cars
A Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer walks between burnt cars at a car showroom in Jeppestown, Johannesburg, on July 11, 2021.
Luca Sola | AFP | Getty Images
South African Police Services (SAPS) members arrest a looter at the Gold Spot Shopping Centre in Vosloorus
South African Police Services (SAPS) members arrest a looter at the Gold Spot Shopping Centre in Vosloorus, southeast of Johannesburg, on July 12, 2021.
Guillem Sartorio | AFP | Getty Images
Locals and family members of 15-year-old Vusi Dlamini stand next to his body after he has been allegedly shot outside a mall where looting was taking place
Locals and family members of 15-year-old Vusi Dlamini stand next to his body after he has been allegedly shot outside a mall where looting was taking place, as the country deploys army to quell unrest linked to the jailing of former South African President Jacob Zuma, in Vosloorus, South Africa, July 14, 2021.
Siphiwe Sibeko | Reuters