New York's retail rents set another record low, but restaurants are starting to sign leases again

A person walks by a restaurant that went out of business in Gramercy as the city continues the re-opening efforts following restrictions imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus on October 21, 2020 in New York City.

A plethora of empty space already outfitted with kitchen appliances and a chance to take advantage of historically low rents is driving restaurateurs to sign fresh leases across New York City.

Food and beverage tenants were the most active in signing retail deals across Manhattan during the second quarter ended June 30, according to commercial real estate services firm CBRE. Some, like Flex Mussels, are staging a comeback after last year's indoor dining restrictions decimated the industry. The seafood establishment is moving one block over from its pre-pandemic home on the Upper East Side to take over a roughly 4,500-square-foot, two-story space that was vacated by a Turkish restaurant in 2020.

Industry tracker Datassential found that more than a 10th of U.S. restaurants — or roughly 80,000 locations out of about 779,000 eateries — have closed permanently since March 2020.

Other businesses view the carnage as an opportunity to enter the market for the first time. Mezeh Mediterranean Grill, an Annapolis, Maryland-based chain serving Greek-inspired dishes, just signed its first lease in Manhattan.

La Casa Del Mofongo, a Latin restaurant and nightclub, signed a 10-year deal on a 15,000-square-foot space close to Herald Square, CBRE said. It was the biggest food-and-beverage deal by size for the quarter. The salad chain Sweetgreen and burger joint Shake Shack also announced new outposts. The former is gearing up for its IPO to fuel its expansion plans, while the latter plans to open as many as 40 new U.S. restaurants this year.

Across Manhattan, restaurant chains signed 23 deals during the second quarter, totaling 83,333 square feet of space, CBRE found. Apparel businesses were the second-most active group with 10 leases, totaling 49,236 square feet. They were followed by health-care operators and jewelers, at two deals apiece.

"The density inside of our neighborhoods is still very, very strong," said David LaPierre, vice chairman of CBRE's global retail services team. "Restaurants are busy right now. Super busy. And so a lot of that deal-making is a bit opportunistic because ... people are thinking more about the long-term comeback."

A flurry of restaurant deals offers encouragement, as Manhattan's retail real estate market is still reeling. The Covid health crisis turned one of the world's most bustling cities for retail into a ghost town.

Leasing velocity has now decelerated for eight consecutive quarters, according to CBRE's tracking of 16 major retail corridors in Manhattan. The number of direct, ground-floor availabilities increased to 290 during the second quarter, from 275 locations in the prior period. This marks a record-high availability of retail space, CBRE said.

Average asking retail rents fell 10.7% year over year to $615 per square foot, marking the 15th consecutive quarterly drop. CBRE noted that current rent rates are at the lowest levels in nearly a decade.

Landlords, in turn, are employing a variety of tactics to sweeten the pot in a bid to fill bare storefronts. Concessions including generous tenant improvement allowances, free rent periods and percentage-rent deals are "major talking points" in the Manhattan retail market today, according to CBRE's brokers and analysts.