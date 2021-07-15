Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Square, Alcoa, American Outdoor Brands & more

Jack Dorsey, chief executive officer of Square Inc., second right, tours the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Square — Shares of Square rose nearly 1% in after-hours trading after CEO Jack Dorsey announced the digital payments company will create an open-source, developer platform focused on bitcoin. Dorsey said the platform will have "the sole goal of making it easy to create non-custodial, permissionless, and decentralized financial services."

Alcoa — The global aluminum producer saw its equity rise 0.9% after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter earnings. Alcoa posted adjusted earnings of $1.49 per share, topping Wall Street's estimate of $1.29 per share, according to FactSet. The company also reported revenue of $2.83 billion versus analysts' $2.65 billion projection.

Moderna — The pharmaceutical company's stock jumped 8% during extended trading after an announcement that it will be added to the S&P 500, replacing Alexion Pharmaceuticals. Moderna is joining the index prior to the opening of trade on July 21, according to the S&P Dow Jones Indices. AstraZeneca is acquiring Alexion, according to the release announcing the index change.

American Outdoor Brands — Shares of American Outdoor Brands sunk about 12% after the outdoors equipment supplier reported fiscal fourth-quarter sales below what analysts had expected, according to Factset. Per-share profit topped estimates, however.

Valero Energy — The energy producer's stock jumped slightly in after-hours trading after the company's board declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 98 cents a share. Valero, which operates 15 petroleum refineries, has seen its stock climb 18% in 2021 amid pent-up demand for travel and oil.