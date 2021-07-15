Treasury yields dip following dovish Fed message

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday morning, following a dovish message on monetary policy from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in the previous session. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell almost 4 basis points to 1.317% at 3:50 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped nearly 5 basis points to 1.94%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Treasurys

In a testimony on Wednesday, Powell told the U.S. House Financial Services Committee that the U.S. economy is "a ways off" from where it needs to be for the Fed to tighten its easy monetary policy. Powell is due to speak in front of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs at 9:30 a.m. ET on Thursday.

The number of weekly jobless claims filed last week is set to be published 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday. Economists polled by Dow Jones are expecting first-time jobless claims of 360,000, compared to 373,000 for the week ended July 3. Auctions are due to be held Thursday for $40 billion of 4-week bills and $35 billion of 8-week bills.