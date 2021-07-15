Watch live: President Biden delivers remarks alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel

[The stream is slated to start at 4:15 pm ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will deliver remarks at the White House on Thursday in what is likely to be her last visit to Washington before she steps down from office.

Merkel, the first woman to lead Germany, has said that she is not seeking another term after nearly 16 years in power. Her visit serves as a farewell to Biden, and comes as the two leaders work to build a stronger transatlantic relationship in the face of global challenges.

Biden and Merkel are expected to touch on the security situation in Afghanistan, long-standing trade issues and the alarming number of cyberattacks impacting several industries and nations, among other pressing issues.

The contentious Russian natural-gas pipeline to Europe, which serves as a sharp split between the two nations, is also expected to be discussed. Biden will likely reiterate concerns that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will provide Moscow with increased leverage over Europe.

Biden has made it a priority to repair U.S. relations with Germany, after former president Donald Trump's repeated clashes with Merkel over issues such as NATO contributions, multilateralism and trade.