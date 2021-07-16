Covid deaths on the rise again after weeks of decline, CDC says

A nurse sanitizes her hands as she leaves a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient room in the ICU at SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, January 28, 2021.

"After weeks of declines, seven-day average daily deaths have increased by 26% to 211 per day," Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a press briefing Friday.

Deaths from the coronavirus are increasing again after weeks of decline as the delta variant rips through unvaccinated pockets of the country, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

New cases are also on the rise, with a current seven-day average of 26,300 cases, according to the CDC. That is an increase of roughly 70% from the seven day average last week.

The seven-day average for hospitalizations is now at 2,790, up about 36% from a week ago after weeks of decline.

Reflecting on the new numbers, Walensky said the pandemic has now become a "pandemic of the unvaccinated."

"We are seeing outbreaks of cases in parts of the country that have low vaccination coverage because unvaccinated people are at risk and communities that are fully vaccinated are generally faring well," Walensky said.

Just four states accounted for more than 40% of all new cases in the past week. One in five cases occurred in Florida alone.

The five states with the highest case rates, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Missouri and Nevada, all had a higher rate of new vaccinations compared to the national average.

