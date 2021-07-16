European stocks edge higher as investors watch data, earnings and delta variant; Ericsson down 8%

LONDON — European stocks inched higher on Friday as investors monitored economic data, corporate earnings and the spread of the delta Covid-19 variant.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.3% in early trade, with travel and leisure stocks climbing 1.2% to lead gains while basic resources dropped 0.9%.

Shares in Asia-Pacific mostly fell overnight as the Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy unchanged and downgraded its real GDP forecast for 2021 to 3.8% growth, compared with the 4% growth projection made in April.

U.S. stock futures were roughly flat in early premarket trade as Wall Street pored over its first major week of second-quarter corporate earnings.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNBC on Thursday that she foresees several more months of higher inflation, but expects the red hot readings to temper down over time.