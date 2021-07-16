Iron ore is in a bull market — and it won't run out of steam soon, says Goldman

SINGAPORE — Iron ore has been in a bull market for more than two years, and it's not about to end soon, according to Goldman Sachs.

"It would be wrong to say that the bull market for iron ore, you know, is on the cusp of ending," said Nicholas Snowdon, head of base metals and bulks research at the investment bank.

It will likely only return to a "comfortable position" from 2023, Snowdon said on Tuesday at the Singapore Iron Ore Forum, which is part of Singapore International Ferrous Week.

The bull run started with a supply shock from the Brumadinho dam disaster in 2019, but is now a "material bull market," Snowdon said, referring to the deadly collapse of a dam in Brazil involving mining giant Vale. Iron ore prices surged in the aftermath of the catastrophe.

Prices are now being supported by very strong demand and suppliers have been disciplined in not increasing production, he explained, adding that inventories are also very low.

China's benchmark iron ore futures have hit record highs this year. The most active iron ore futures contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for September delivery, was at 1,241 yuan ($192) up 1.88% at 3pm Beijing time on Friday.

"It's not really going to be until 2023, 2024, that the iron ore market will be kind of back to a more … comfortable position," Snowdon predicted.