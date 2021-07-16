No evidence yet that it's time for a 3rd booster, says former FDA director

No significant vaccine failure

Pfizer and BioNTech pointed to data from Israel's health ministry that said there was decreased effectiveness in their vaccine, in terms of preventing infection and symptomatic disease. The decline in efficacy coincided with the spread of the delta variant and the end of most Covid measures in Israel. The shot remains 93% effective in preventing hospitalizations and serious illness from Covid-19, the ministry reportedly said.

The vaccine failures are really low at this time for the current vaccines that have been deployed. So until that shifts, I don't think it would be prudent to deploy a booster dose. Norman Baylor Biologics Consulting CEO

But Baylor, who is currently president and chief executive officer of Biologics Consulting, said close monitoring has not revealed "significant vaccine failures" so far. "We're just not seeing that now," he told "Street Signs Asia" on Thursday. Covid cases are rising in the U.S. again, but doctors say the increase in cases and hospitalizations are due to the delta variant spreading in unvaccinated populations. "The vaccine failures are really low at this time for the current vaccines that have been deployed. So until that shifts, I don't think it would be prudent to deploy a booster dose," Baylor said.

Westbury, N.Y.: A man receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine while at the Long Island federally qualified health center, in Westbury, New York, on April 29, 2021. (Photo by Steve Pfost/Newsday via Getty Images) Steve Pfost | Newsday | Getty Images

He said health agencies seem to be in agreement that a third dose is not needed. "We're just not there yet … we don't have the evidence that it's time for a booster," he said, adding that in future, there could be new variants that render current vaccines ineffective or much less effective.

Vaccine inequality

Richer countries have been able to vaccinate large numbers of their population, while poorer countries lag behind. The issue of vaccine disparity between regions needs to be addressed, Baylor said. "A pandemic itself, the definition is that it's global," he said, adding that he agrees with the World Health Organization that the crisis needs to be looked at from a global perspective.

Some countries and regions are actually ordering millions of booster doses before other countries have had supplies to vaccinate their health workers and most vulnerable. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Director-General, World Health Organization