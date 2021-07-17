Faux fish looks to ride the growing wave of alternative meats

Faux fish is angling to be the next big thing in alternative protein. Alt-meat has skyrocketed in popularity in recent years as consumers have started to change what they eat for a variety of reasons, ranging from concerns over climate change and sustainability to animal welfare and personal health benefits. That has led to a proliferation of products from companies like Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat across grocery stores and restaurants while traditional meat companies like Tyson Foods, Perdue Farms and Hormel are launching new entrants in the category. U.S. retail sales of plant-based foods grew 27% in 2020, bringing the total market to roughly $7 billion, according to data from the Plant-Based Foods Association (PBFA) and the Good Food Institute (GFI). The global market is forecasted to grow to $450 billion by 2040, according to consulting firm Kearney, which would represent roughly a quarter of the broader $1.8 trillion meat market. The market for plant-based products has largely been driven by faux milk and meat, which make up 35% and 20%, respectively, of the total sales in the category, according to GFI. Plant-based meat sales grew 45% to $1.4 billon in 2020, while plant-based milk sales grew 20% to $2.5 billion. The market for plant-based fish, on the other hand, has been slower to develop. While U.S. sales grew 23% in 2020, it only accounted for $12 million, according to GFI and PBFA. That represents 0.1% of the entire U.S. seafood market, compared to sales of plant-based meat making up 1.4% of U.S. meat sales. "Conventional seafood really has a health halo around it; it's seen as a very healthy food that doctors often tell patients to consume more of," Marika Azoff, corporate engagement specialist at GFI, said as to why alternative fish products may have lagged behind. "The environmental impacts aren't as straightforward as they are with beef and dairy – they are a little bit more complex and kind of harder for the general public to grasp."

Investing in faux fish

However, several companies are looking to change that in an attempt to take a piece of the more than $15 billion U.S. seafood market. There were 83 companies globally producing alternative seafood products as of June 2021, according to GFI, with 65 of them focusing on plant-based products. In comparison, there were only 29 companies producing alternative seafood products in 2017. In 2020, more than $80 million was invested in alternative seafood companies — four times the amount invested in 2019, according to GFI.

BlueNalu's whole-muscle, cell-based yellowtail amberjack. Source: BlueNalu

Gathered Foods, which produces plant-based seafood brand Good Catch, raised a $32 million Series B funding round in January 2020 from investors including Lightlife Foods parent company Greenleaf Foods and 301 Inc., the venture arm of General Mills. BlueNalu, which is focused on cultured seafood, or fish produced directly from cells, raised $60 million in convertible note financing in January 2021, a record deal for an alternative seafood company. To date, the two giants of alternative meat products have not yet made an entry in alternative fish. Impossible Foods said in 2019 that it was working on a plant-based fish recipe, but it has yet to release any products. Beyond Meat has previously stated it was focused on beef, poultry and pork. "There's no reason that alterative seafood can't or won't catch up to the other types of alternative proteins," said Azoff. "There is not a dominate company in plant-based seafood the way the meat and dairy categories have, but we're seeing potential for that to change soon."

Traditional seafood companies are also making their own investments in alternative fish. In September 2020, Nestlé launched Vuna, a plant-based tuna alternative that is the company's first foray into plant-based seafood, citing statistics that 90% of global fish stocks are now depleted or close to depletion. Thai Union Group, which owns brands like Chicken of the Sea, said it will launch a plant-based shrimp product by the end of this year, joining its other plant-based fish and crab products already available. Tyson Ventures, the venture capital arm of Tyson Foods, invested in plant-based shellfish company New Wave Foods in September 2019, and joined its $18 million Series A funding round that closed in January. Bumble Bee Foods signed a joint venture with Good Catch in March 2020.

Growing concerns about the fishing industry