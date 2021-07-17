Photos show disastrous flooding in western Europe

Key Points
- The World Meteorological Organization said Friday that some parts of western Europe had received up to two months worth of rainfall in just two days.
- Parts of Switzerland, Luxembourg and the Netherlands have been affected, but the most severe flooding is reportedly in Germany and Belgium.
ENSIVAL, BELGIUM - JULY 16: Citizens clear up their flood damaged houses on July 16, 2021 in Ensival, Belgium.
Heavy rainfall and flooding have wreaked devastation across parts of western Europe, with rescue workers currently trying to prevent further damage.
The death toll rose above 150 on Saturday, according to media reports, with that figure expected to rise as flood waters recede.
Germany's Ahrweiler county in the Rhineland-Palatinate state is one of the worst-hit areas, along with North Rhine-Westphalia, the country's most populated state.
This aerial photograph shows partially submerged caravans and campers in flood waters at the camping site of De Hatenboer in Roermond on July 15, 2021.
This aerial photograph shows partially submerged caravans and campers in flood waters at the camping site of De Hatenboer in Roermond on July 15, 2021.
TOPSHOT - Aerial view shows an area completely destroyed by the floods in the Blessem district of Erftstadt, western Germany, on July 16, 2021.
TOPSHOT - Aerial view shows an area completely destroyed by the floods in the Blessem district of Erftstadt, western Germany, on July 16, 2021.
ANGLEUR, LIEGE, BELGIUM - JULY 16: People use a boat to bring man out of home following a severe storm on July 16, 2021 in 'Rue de Tilff' in Angleur, a district from Liège, Belgium.
ANGLEUR, LIEGE, BELGIUM - JULY 16: People use a boat to bring man out of home following a severe storm on July 16, 2021 in 'Rue de Tilff' in Angleur, a district from Liège, Belgium.
Flood damaged houses in Ensival, Belgium.
ENSIVAL, BELGIUM - JULY 16: Citizens are cleaning up their flooded houses on July 16, 2021 in Ensival, Belgium.
SINZIG, GERMANY - JULY 16: A broken bridge is seen after a major flood in the Ahrlweiler district of Germany's mountainous Eifel area on July 16, 2021 in the village of Sinzig, Germany.
SINZIG, GERMANY - JULY 16: A broken bridge is seen after a major flood in the Ahrlweiler district of Germany's mountainous Eifel area on July 16, 2021 in the village of Sinzig, Germany.
Destroyed houses and cars pictured in Schuld, Germany.
SCHULD, GERMANY - JULY 16: Destroyed houses and cars pictured on July 16, 2021 in Schuld, Germany.
Streets and residences damaged by the flooding of the Ahr River in Bad Neuenahr - Ahrweiler, Germany.
BAD NEUENAHR, GERMANY - JULY 16: Streets and residences damaged by the flooding of the Ahr River are seen on July 16, 2021 in Bad Neuenahr - Ahrweiler, Germany.
Resident stands in front of her property that was destroyed by the flood in Bad Neuenahr - Ahrweiler, Germany.
BAD NEUENAHR, GERMANY - JULY 16: Resident Elke Wissmann stands in front of her property that was destroyed by the flood on July 16, 2021 in Bad Neuenahr - Ahrweiler, Germany.
