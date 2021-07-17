Photos show disastrous flooding in western Europe

ENSIVAL, BELGIUM - JULY 16: Citizens clear up their flood damaged houses on July 16, 2021 in Ensival, Belgium.

Heavy rainfall and flooding have wreaked devastation across parts of western Europe, with rescue workers currently trying to prevent further damage.

The death toll rose above 150 on Saturday, according to media reports, with that figure expected to rise as flood waters recede.

Parts of Switzerland, Luxembourg and the Netherlands have been affected, but the most severe flooding is reportedly in Germany and Belgium.

Germany's Ahrweiler county in the Rhineland-Palatinate state is one of the worst-hit areas, along with North Rhine-Westphalia, the country's most populated state.

The World Meteorological Organization said Friday that some parts of western Europe had received up to two months worth of rainfall in just two days.