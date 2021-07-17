Nottingham Trent University withdraws offer from student over racist Snapchat aimed at England players

England's forward Jadon Sancho (C) is consoled by his teammates after missing a penalty during the UEFA EURO 2020 final football match between Italy and England at the Wembley Stadium in London on July 11, 2021.

A university has withdrawn an offer to a student following racist abuse towards England players after the Euro 2020 final.

Video footage from a Snapchat group chat circulated on Instagram, with one individual heard using racist language towards Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, who each missed penalties in the shootout at Wembley.

A spokesperson from Nottingham Trent University said: "This allegation does not involve an NTU student. We do not tolerate any form of discrimination, including racism.

"We looked into this matter immediately and as a result have withdrawn an offer to an applicant."