Generate Capital raises $2 billion for sustainable infrastructure investments

Green infrastructure investment firm Generate Capital said Monday that it has raised $2 billion in fresh funding amid a boom in clean-energy projects and interest from Wall Street in emissions-reducing investments.

The new capital, which follows a $1 billion raise in February 2020, brings the San Francisco-based company's balance sheet to around $10 billion. Backers include pension funds from Australia, Sweden and the U.K.

Founded in 2014, Generate sits at the intersection of two hot investing trends — clean energy and infrastructure. The firm brings both capital and operational knowledge to the more than 2,000 assets it owns around the world, handling everything from financing to building to day-to-day management. Clients include cities, companies and schools.

CEO Scott Jacbos said that what sets Generate apart is its willingness to fund projects that others might not, including small-scale deals as well as backing early-stage technologies that some might deem too risky. Additionally, Generate's capital has no time restrictions, meaning the firm isn't incentivized to make decisions with short-term goals in mind.

Jacobs said returns are competitive, and pointed to every funding round being oversubscribed — some by as much as seven times — as evidence that sustainable investing does not have to come at the expense of performance.

"We have had great success attracting institutional investors because this is a very compelling investment return profile relative to the risk undertaken," he said.