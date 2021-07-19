NATO and EU launch a cybersecurity alliance to confront Chinese cyberattacks

WASHINGTON — A new alliance made up of NATO member states, the European Union, Australia, New Zealand and Japan is coming together to confront the global threat posed by Chinese state-sponsored cyberattacks.

The group will share intelligence on cyberthreats and collaborate on network defenses and security, said a senior Biden administration official who requested anonymity to discuss a national security effort.

In its first joint action on Monday, the alliance will publicly blame China's Ministry of State Security for a massive cyberattack on Microsoft Exchange email servers earlier this year.

The attack was carried out by criminal contract hackers working for the MSS who also engage in cyber-enabled extortion, cryptojacking and ransomware, the official said.

Also Monday, the FBI, National Security Agency and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency released a new advisory listing 50 tactics, techniques and procedures that Chinese state-sponsored hackers employ.

The brazen Microsoft Exchange server attack became public in March and is believed to have hit at least 30,000 American organizations and hundreds of thousands more worldwide.

Microsoft quickly identified the group behind the hack as a relatively unknown Chinese espionage network dubbed Hafnium.