Chinese driverless car start-up WeRide makes first acquisition as competition ramps up

WeRide robotaxis driving around the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou. The start-up began testing robotaxis in the city in 2019.

GUANGZHOU, China — Chinese driverless car start-up WeRide has made its first acquisition, an autonomous trucking company, as it looks to commercialize self-driving technology.

The Guangzhou-based company bought MoonX.AI for an undisclosed sum, it announced on Tuesday.

Qingxiong Yang, founder and CEO of MoonX.AI, will become vice president of WeRide and dean of the firm's research institute. More than 50 engineers from MoonX.AI will join WeRide.

WeRide's acquisition highlights the rapid push to commercialize driverless technology in China as competition intensifies. The company's rivals include other start-ups like Pony.ai and AutoX, both based in south China, as well as technology giant Baidu.