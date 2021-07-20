DEA agent arrested for participating in Jan. 6 Capitol riot by Trump supporters

Police clear the U.S. Capitol Building with tear gas as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather outside, in Washington, January 6, 2021.

A U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent has been arrested for allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

The agent, Mark Sami Ibrahim, allegedly flashed his badge and a DEA-issued handgun during the riot while posing for photos with those items.

Authorities said he entered the restricted area around the Capitol and also climbed on the Peace Memorial at the foot of Capitol Hill. And he participated "in a WhatsApp group chat with at least five other law enforcement officers" during the invasion of the Capitol grounds, a court filing said.

That filing also says that after Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt was fatally shot by a police officer inside the Capitol, as she crawled through a window leading to the House of Representatives chamber, she was taken outside on a gurney and passed "within steps of Ibrahim."

A friend of Ibrahim's who was standing with him videotaped Babbitt as "she was being moved past them" into an ambulance," the filing said.