Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Netflix, Chipotle, United Airlines and more

A button for launching the Netflix application is seen on a remote control in this photo illustration in Warsaw, Poland on April 25, 2019.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Netflix — Shares of the streaming platform slid 2% in after hours trading after reporting disappointing earnings and third quarter subscriber guidance. Netflix earned $2.97 per share, below estimates of $3.16 per share, according to Refinitiv. Revenue beat expectations. The company said it expects 3.5 million net subscribers in the third quarter, nearly 2 million below analysts' estimates.

Chipotle — Shares of the Mexican fast-food chain rose 4.5% in extended trading after beating on the top and bottom lines of its quarterly results. Chipotle reported earnings of $7.46 on revenue of $1.89 billion. Analysts expected earnings of $6.52 on revenue of $1.88 billion, according to Refinitiv.

United Airlines — Shares of the airline dipped just 0.5% after the bell after reporting a loss of $3.91 per share, in line with analysts estimates, according to Refinitiv. United Airlines made $5.47 billion in revenue, topping expectations of $5.37 billion. United said it expects to post a third quarter and fourth quarter profit on a pre-tax basis.

Interactive Brokers — Shares of the online brokerage ticker 1% lower in after hours trading after releasing its quarterly results. Interactive Brokers reported EPS of 82 cents per share, in line with estimates, according to Refinitiv. The retail investing company made $754 million in revenue, which wasn't comparable to estimates.