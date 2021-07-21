Japan's Nikkei 225 up 1% as Asia-Pacific stocks rise following Wall Street rebound

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Wednesday morning trade, following an overnight bounce stateside that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising more than 500 points.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 1.11% in early trade while the Topix index advanced 1.14%.

Japan's exports rose 48.6% in June as compared with a year earlier, according to data released Wednesday by the country's Ministry of Finance. That was higher than a 46.2% increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

Elsewhere, South Korea's Kospi gained 0.39% while the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia climbed 0.57%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.24% higher.

Looking ahead, Australia's preliminary retail sales data for June is set to be released at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.