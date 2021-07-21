China scraps fines, will let families have as many children as they'd like

Children cool off in the water at a park as a heat wave hits the city on July 16, 2021 in Shenyang, Liaoning Province of China.

BEIJING — Families in China can now have as many children as they like without facing fines or other consequences, the Chinese government said late Tuesday.

The announcement ended, in practice, decades of restrictions on the number of children each household could have, as authorities attempt to encourage births in the face of a rapidly aging population. Births dropped 15% last year, a fourth-straight year of decline.

China began loosening its strict one-child policy about six years ago after imposing it in the 1980s.