Jim Cramer predicts S&P 500 'is done getting slammed,' sees upside ahead

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said investors can expect smooth sailing as Wall Street tries to put a short but turbulent period of decline in stocks behind it.

After the market recovered all its losses from Monday's big plunge, Cramer reviewed chart action to forecast the next move.

"The charts, as interpreted by Carolyn Boroden, suggest that the S&P 500 is done getting slammed, with more upside ahead," the "Mad Money" host said. "I share Boroden's positivity on the market in general ... especially now that the recent shakeout has wrenched so many weak hands out of the market."

In her analysis, Boroden, who is known for Fibonacci trading strategies, spotted a repeat pattern when the S&P 500 experiences a steep sell-off in the course of three days.

In a three-day span that ended Monday, the index dropped almost 3%. A similar multi-day rout occurred in mid-June, twice in May and once in both March and January, Cramer noted.