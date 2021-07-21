Fauci says vaccinated people 'might want to consider' wearing masks indoors as delta variant surges in U.S.

Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to accusations by Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) as he testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee on Capitol hill in Washington, D.C., July 20, 2021. J. Scott Applewhite | Pool | Reuters

White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said fully vaccinated people might want to consider wearing masks indoors as a precaution against the rapidly spreading delta variant in the U.S. "If you want to go the extra mile of safety even though you're vaccinated when you're indoors, particularly in crowded places, you might want to consider wearing a mask," Fauci said in an interview Wednesday with CNBC.

Some areas of the U.S. are reimplementing mask mandates due to spikes in cases. The more transmissible delta variant now makes up roughly 83% of sequenced Covid-19 cases in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "It's suggested that you wear a mask when you are indoors in a situation where you have a level of dynamics of virus in the community that's high," Fauci said. Fauci also said U.S. officials are concerned that they are seeing more breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people in the U.S., even if they are more mild cases. "That's something we obviously don't want to see," he said, noting that the delta variant was highly transmissible. "This virus is clearly different than the viruses and the variants that we've had experience with before. It has an extraordinary capability of transmitting from person to person."