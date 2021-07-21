Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is set to visit China next week

Wendy Sherman, nominee for deputy secretary of State, testifies during her Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing in Dirksen Building on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

WASHINGTON – Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will head to China next week to meet with Chinese officials, the State Department said Wednesday.

Sherman, the nation's second-highest diplomat, is expected to raise an array of U.S. concerns with foreign minister Wang Yi and other officials in the northeastern port city of Tianjin.

The announcement came days after the United States, along with NATO and EU allies, formally blamed China for the brazen Microsoft Exchange server attack, which became public in March. Microsoft quickly identified the group behind the hack as a relatively unknown Chinese espionage network dubbed Hafnium.

Beijing has previously denied allegations that it engages in cyber espionage.

The State Department said Sherman's discussions with Chinese officials "are part of ongoing U.S. efforts to hold candid exchanges with People's Republic of China officials to advance U.S. interests and values and to responsibly manage the relationship."

"The Deputy Secretary will discuss areas where we have serious concerns about PRC actions, as well as areas where our interests align," the statement added.

Sherman's trip to China marks the second time the world's two largest economies hold high-level, in-person talks since President Joe Biden took office.

In March, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security advisor Jake Sullivan met with Chinese officials in Alaska. During the meeting, both sides traded barbs over China's activities in the South China Sea, human rights abuses and the coronavirus pandemic.