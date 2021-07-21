Smoke from Western wildfires is harming air quality on the East Coast

The Statue of Liberty sits behind a cloud of haze on July 20, 2021 in New York City.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Wildfire smoke from Canada and the U.S. West spread across the continent this week, creating haze-filled skies and unhealthy air quality as far away as New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

In recent days, more than 80 wildfires have burned nearly 1.3 million acres in the West, which is experiencing a historic climate change-fueled drought that has triggered dangerously arid conditions, according to data from the National Interagency Fire Center.

In southern Oregon, the Bootleg Fire, the season's largest blaze, has burned nearly 400,000 acres and has become so intense that it's generating enough heat and energy to change the weather.

The government of British Columbia declared a state of emergency after blazes caused dozens of evacuation orders. The region is experiencing 295 active wildfires, with 15 igniting in the past two days, according to government data.

The smoke and ash from the wildfires was carried by the jet stream and cross-continental winds, triggering health alerts thousands of miles away, including the Upper Midwest and the Northeast, the National Weather Service said.