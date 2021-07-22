One of the worst performing Dow stocks this month is a ‘no touch’ name, traders warn

Boeing, one of the worst performing Dow stocks this month, showed signs of life earlier this week after a bullish call from Baird.

Baird analysts reiterated an outperform rating on Wednesday and named it a top pick in the aerospace segment. The firm also said a "healthier demand environment" tied to the reopening economy would allow management to focus on turnaround efforts, including a potential restructuring.

Boeing shares rose more than 2% on Wednesday but remained 7% lower for July. It's the second-worst performing Dow stock this month, behind Walgreens.

Todd Gordon, managing director of TradingAnalysis.com, used to own the stock. On CNBC's "Trading Nation," he explained why he's now steering clear.

"It's tough to make an argument to hold this stock," Gordon said on Wednesday. "If you just look at the chart, it's lost its uptrend since 2009 and until it can break back above there, about $285, I think it's is a no touch."