CDC group weighs Covid booster shots for immunocompromised people at higher risk of breakthrough infections

A CDC advisory group is considering whether fully vaccinated Americans with weakened immune systems need a booster dose of a Covid vaccine after data shows they are less likely to have antibodies to fight the disease and more likely to suffer from a so-called breakthrough infection.

Immunosuppressed populations represent 44% of hospitalized Covid breakthrough cases — an infection in a fully vaccinated individual, according to a slide presented Thursday at the agency's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting. The population segment, which includes patients with cancer, HIV or those who have had organ transplants, represents only about 2.7% of the U.S. adult population, the presentation said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's advisory committee is also meeting to discuss the safety profile of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Immunocompromised people are more likely to become seriously ill from Covid and are at a higher risk of transmitting the virus to family and friends, the agency said.

Studies suggest that a third vaccine dose might help patients whose immune systems don't respond as well to a first or second dose. Four small studies cited by the CDC showed that 16% to 80% of people with weakened immune systems didn't have detectable antibodies to fight Covid after two shots.