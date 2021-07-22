The Exchange

Monday - Friday, 1:00 - 2:00 PM ET
The Exchange

Kelly Evans: Heads up - our ESG special is today

Kelly Evans@KellyCNBC
Share
CNBC

Hi everyone! 

At 2 p.m. ET today, Power Lunch is doing an hourlong special on "ESG" investing. Set your DVRs or whatever, but we'll have segments on each aspect - literally the "E" (Environmental), the "S" (Social), and the "G" (Governance), with a critical look at how this massive new investing trend is affecting corporate America and Wall Street.  

As always, your feedback is much appreciated.  

See you soon! 

Kelly 

P.S.--in case you missed it, check out this Wall Street Journal piece on the push to ban cooking with gas. (I call it "madness.") 

Twitter: @KellyCNBC

Instagram: @realkellyevans